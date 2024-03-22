BreakingNews
Police find Missouri student Riley Strain's body in Tennessee river after nearly 2-week search

Police in Tennessee say that Riley Strain, a University of Missouri student who went missing in Nashville for nearly two weeks, has been found dead

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
6 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee on Friday announced that Riley Strain, a University of Missouri student who went missing in Nashville for nearly two weeks, has been found dead.

Metro Nashville police officials confirmed that Strain's body had been recovered from the Cumberland River approximately 8 miles (12.8 kilometers) west of downtown.

“No foul play-related trauma was observed,” the police posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “An autopsy is pending.”

Police previously said Strain, 22, was last seen just before 10 p.m. on March 8 after drinking downtown. A massive search was quickly launched, with just small clues available to help investigators trying to find him, including finding his bank card along a river bank and using surveillance footage to track his final moments.

University of Missouri officials said in a statement that Strain was traveling to Nashville to attend a private event.

Strain’s mother, Michelle Whiteid, and his stepfather, Chris Whiteid, have been in Nashville after learning about his disappearance.

“I just need to know where my son is,” Michelle Whiteid initially told outlets. “We talk every day, multiple times a day. This is the longest I’ve ever gone without talking to him. It’s devastating. I just want to find him and hug him.”

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

