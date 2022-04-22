BreakingNews
‘I violated you both.’ Court-martial of ex-AFRL commander now in hands of judge
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Police: Florida woman threatened to bomb hungry son's school

Nation & World
Updated 1 hour ago
Police say a Florida woman threatened to blow up her son's school if it didn't give him more food

COCOA, Fla. (AP) — A woman has been arrested months after threatening to blow up her son's high school unless cafeteria workers started giving him more food, officials said.

The threat was left Feb. 3 in a voicemail to Cocoa High School on Florida's Atlantic Coast, according to police and court records. The 41-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday and charged with making a false bomb threat and disruption of a school.

She did not leave her name on the voicemail, but the school's caller ID recorded the number, an arrest report said.

Staff members at the school listened to the message the next morning and contacted Cocoa police.

The school was evacuated, but no weapons or explosive devices were found.

Investigators located the woman's phone number in school records and a resource officer confirmed that her child had gotten into an argument Feb. 3 with a cafeteria worker because he wanted more food.

The state attorney's office filed paperwork ordering the woman's arrest on April 7. Officials arrested her Wednesday.

In Other News
1
AP source: Hornets fire coach Borrego after 4 seasons
2
Plan to ban menthol cigarettes prompts late lobbying blitz
3
Death toll in Afghan mosque bombing rises to 33, Taliban say
4
Sheriff's office: Flagstaff-area wildfire burned 30 homes
5
American Express profits fall slightly, but spending jumps
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top