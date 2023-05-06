Police: Georgia man who killed 3 was in gunfight earlier

Moultrie police had no other previous interactions with White, Chief Sean Ladson said.

Rahiem Rashad Kinsey, 30, of Moultrie, a former McDonald's employee, shot at White, according to police. Kinsey was charged with aggravated assault and possessing a gun while committing a crime, and remained in jail Friday in Moultrie. It's unclear if he has a lawyer to speak for him.

Felicia McGough, Smith's cousin, described the woman's killing as "senseless" to WALB-TV.

“And we're still today asking ourselves, why, why her'?” McGough said.

Arnold and Marshall had worked at a local assisted living home.

The McDonald's reopened Friday, with purple ribbons tied to doors and employees wearing purple to honor Smith.

The killings in Moultrie, in rural Colquitt County about 60 miles (95 kilometers) northeast of Tallahassee, Florida, came a day after a gunman in Atlanta killed one person and wounded four others at a medical office.