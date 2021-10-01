Police halt 4-person National Day protest in Hong Kong

Restrictions have made such protests a rare occurrence and Hong Kong’s government has arrested three leaders of the group that organized an annual candlelight vigil commemorating victims of the military’s crushing of 1989 pro-democracy protests centered on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. The vigil has been the only large-scale public commemoration of the crackdown on Chinese soil, but it has not been allowed for two years.

The leaders have been charged with subversion under a national security law imposed on the city by Beijing following months of anti-government protests in 1989 that criminalizes subversion, secession, terrorism and foreign collusion to interfere in the city’s affairs.

Such measures have led to the U.S. imposing sanctions on Hong Kong and Chinese officials, saying the new law rolls back freedoms promised to the former British colony when it was handed over to China in 1997.

Over the past year, dozens of pro-democracy activists have been arrested and others have left for self-imposed exile abroad, while electoral laws have been amended to increase the number of seats for pro-Beijing legislators while reducing those that are directly elected.

At the National Day celebration, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam presided over a flag-raising ceremony attended by Hong Kong and Chinese officials who sang China's national anthem while helicopters displaying the Chinese flag passed overhead.

On mainland China, huge crowds gathered to watch flag raising ceremonies in Beijing's Tiananmen Square and in cities across the country.

Caption From right, former Hong Kong chief executive Leung Chun-ying, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and Luo Huining, Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in Hong Kong, toast at a reception, following the flag-raising ceremony for the celebration of China's National Day, in Hong Kong, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Caption Four of pro-democracy protesters march beside a police officer during a protest against the Chinese government near the venue where the flag-raising ceremony is scheduled to mark China's 72nd National Day in Hong Kong, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

Caption Police officers stand guard as pro-democracy protesters march against the Chinese government near the venue where the flag-raising ceremony is scheduled to mark China's 72nd National Day in Hong Kong, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

Caption A police officer and pro-democracy protesters argue during a protest against the Chinese government near the venue where the flag-raising ceremony is scheduled to mark China's 72nd National Day in Hong Kong Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

Caption Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, center, and other officials attend the flag raising ceremony for the celebration of China's National Day at the Golden Bauhinia Square, in Hong Kong, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Caption Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, third left, and other officials attend the flag raising ceremony for the celebration of China's National Day at the Golden Bauhinia Square, in Hong Kong, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Caption Honor guards march to the flag raising ceremony for the celebration of China's National at the Golden Bauhinia Square, in Hong Kong, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Caption Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam gestures at a reception, following the flag-raising ceremony for the celebration of China's National Day, in Hong Kong, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Caption Pro-China supporters display a Chinese national flag for the celebration of China's National Day, at the waterfront of the Victoria harbour in Hong Kong, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Caption Dancers preform in front of a huge Chinese national flag during a ceremony to mark China's 72nd National Day in Hong Kong Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

Caption People wave Chinese national flags during a ceremony to mark China's 72nd National Day in Hong Kong Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu