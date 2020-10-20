Police: Houston officer killed in shooting, another wounded

A SWAT team and other emergency personnel surrounded the building and Manzano surrendered around 10:30 a.m., Acevedo said.

The shooting came amid an uptick in domestic violence in Houston and other cities as the coronavirus pandemic has forced people to spend more time in their homes.

Acevedo said Manzano has an criminal history but declined to provide details. Harris County court records show he pleaded guilty in 2002 to felony evading arrest and was sentenced to 120 days in jail. The chief said he doesn't know what type of gun Manzano used or whether it was obtained legally.

Preston was with the Houston police for 41 years, while Waller has three years of service. Acevedo praised Preston's decades of leadership “from the front.” Preston, who looked after his elderly parents, lived long enough for his family to get to the hospital, he said.

“He is a hero,” Acevedo said. “As good as he was a cop, he was a better human being.”

Law enforcement officials work on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at an apartment complex on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Houston. Two Houston officers were shot before a SWAT team was dispatched to the scene, where the suspected shooter was arrested, authorities said. (Godofredo A. Vásquez / Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez

Houston Police officers investigate the scene of an officer-involved shooting at an apartment complex on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Houston. Two Houston officers were shot before a SWAT team was dispatched to the scene, where the suspected shooter was arrested, authorities said. (Godofredo A. Vásquez / Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez

Houston Police chief Art Acevedo walks on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at an apartment complex on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Houston. Two Houston officers were shot before a SWAT team was dispatched to the scene, where the suspected shooter was arrested, authorities said. (Godofredo A. Vásquez / Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez