Police search for 2 suspects in high school football ambush

Alex Torres, whose 14-year-old brother was injured in the shooting, told WPVI-TV that his stepmother called to tell him about the shooting and that he rushed to the school.

“My little brother is 14, and just hearing he was shot is the worst feeling in the world,” Torres said, adding that his brother likes to play videogames and stays indoors a lot. “He’s a good kid, so I don’t understand why this happened to him.”

A spokesperson for the Philadelphia school district confirmed that Elizalde attended W.B. Saul High School, an agricultural charter school that partners with Roxborough for some of its athletics, including football. All the victims were members of the Roxborough football team, police said.

All three schools involved in the scrimmages — Roxborough, Northeast High School and Boys Latin Charter School — opened for classes on schedule Wednesday morning.

Several players for the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles tweeted about the shooting Tuesday night, offering prayers for the families and lamenting that gun violence could shatter the safe space kids feel in sports.

"It must stop! for these kids, their families and their teammates," Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson tweeted. "Sports are supposed to be a safe haven."

The Eagles launched a campaign called “End Philly Gun Violence” in January that included a partnership with police to host a gun buyback at Lincoln Financial Field in June in exchange for gift cards funded by the Eagles organization.

Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke