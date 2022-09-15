Police in Haiti blame gang members for slaying of 3 officers

A video circulating on social media appears to show the slain officers sprawled on the ground, stripped of their shirts, with various guns and automatic weapons lying on their bodies.

“Here they are, here they are,” a man says as the camera pans across the bodies.

Gangs have grown more powerful since the July 7, 2021, assassination of President Jovenel Moïse and have overpowered police, who are understaffed and have limited resources.

The international community has tried to help boost Haiti’s National Police by providing training and resources in recent months.

The increase in violence prompted police to announce Thursday that all gun license permits were being suspended, adding that security companies would take the measures needed to comply with the new order.

A man runs away with looted goods during a protest against fuel price hikes and to demand that Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry step down, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

A protester carries a piece of wood simulating a weapon during a protest against fuel price hikes and to demand that Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry step down, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

Security personnel extinguish a fire set by demonstrators at a gas pump during a protest against fuel price hikes and to demand that Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry step down, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

A man waves a red flag during a protest against fuel price hikes and to demand that Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry step down, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

Police chase looters from a depot during a protest against fuel price hikes and to demand that Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry step down, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)