Police in Ukraine investigate death of US Embassy employee

The woman was found unconscious with a head injury near the railway tracks in a park not far from the embassy on Wednesday, according to a police statement. She died in a hospital later in the day. A U.S. Embassy ID was found in her belongings.

The Embassy confirmed the woman was a U.S. citizen in a statement and said they were “heartbroken" to report her death. Embassy officials were “working with authorities to determine the circumstances of the death.”