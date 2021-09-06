Police investigating 4 Argentines over WCup qualifier chaos

Anvisa director Alex Campos said Argentina “repeatedly ignored the agency's recommendations.”

“They were first informed Saturday morning about the players entering the country with false information,” Campos told SporTV. “We could have deported them at once. But we recommended the quarantine. There was another meeting in the afternoon, same message. And then Sunday morning we saw they had attended a training session.

"We never meant to interrupt the match. We were stopped from acting until the time the match began. Our only goal was to take the players who were challenging Brazilian regulations,” Campos added. “The match could have continued, the interruption was a decision by sports executives. Argentina tried to put pressure on Brazilian authorities and chose to leave if they didn't have those players.”

Campos also said the four players refused to sign a notification of the incident before leaving.

The AP also had access to two documents of the Brazilian Football Confederation dated July 5 and Sept. 2 in which it mentions new government restrictions issued on June 23 for travelers who were in the United Kingdom two weeks before their arrival.

The documents were addressed to José Astigarraga, the secretary-general of South American soccer body CONMEBOL, with copies to the Argentine and Peru soccer bodies. Brazil is to play Peru on Thursday in another World Cup qualifier.

The documents outlining the new restrictions also mention the possibility of exceptional waivers to be requested to Brazil’s Chief of Staff office. The Chief of Staff office said in a statement it has not received requests for exceptional waivers from the Argentine Football Association

The AFA said in a statement that it followed all health protocols. The squad arrived in Brazil on Friday morning from Caracas, where the team beat Venezuela 3-1 the night before.

FIFA has also started an investigation. It said it has received official match reports and has passed them on to disciplinary bodies. No date for a decision has been offered, nor a date for a rematch. FIFA added it “regrets the scenes preceding the suspension of the match.”

The arrival of the health officials on the pitch caused chaos, as arguments broke out for several minutes between the authorities, football officials, players and coaches at NeoQuimica Arena. Argentina decided to leave for the locker room, where the team stayed for hours. Brazil stayed on the pitch to train. The referee eventually suspended the qualifier.

Caption Police stand guard outside Neo Quimica Arena stadium after a qualifying soccer match between Argentina and Brazil for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, were interrupted by health authorities in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Sept.5, 2021. Argentina's World Cup qualifier at Brazil was interrupted after just seven minutes Sunday in a dispute over coronavirus concerns, with the game later suspended by the referee. (AP Photo/Andre Penner) Credit: Andre Penner Credit: Andre Penner