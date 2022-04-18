Police juggle when to release names of officers in shootings

“They always report who the suspect is and they report who the victim is, except in cases of rape,” Shannon told The Associated Press. “There should be no special treatment when law enforcement are involved in these types of matters. They should want to demonstrate transparency and openness so everyone can be fully apprised of the process.”

Lyoya was facedown on the ground when an officer shot him in the back of the head while straddling Lyoya. The officer had stopped Lyoya for driving with a license plate that didn’t belong to the vehicle.

The funeral for Lyoya, a native of Congo, is scheduled Friday in Grand Rapids, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northwest of Detroit. The Rev. Al Sharpton is scheduled to deliver the eulogy.

While Winstrom said he could not release the officer's name, he did release videos of the shooting, citing a need for transparency. The officer could be heard repeatedly ordering Lyoya to "let go" of his Taser, at one point demanding: "Drop the Taser!"

Ben Crump, an attorney for Lyoya’s family, planned to release results of an independent autopsy on Tuesday.

Michigan State Police are investigating. The prosecutor who will determine whether the officer will face any charges has said not to expect a quick decision.

A Grand Rapids police spokeswoman said Monday in an email that a person's name, age, other basic information and the charges against him can be released following an arrest or issuance of an arrest warrant.

“Not releasing the officer’s name is consistent with” the procedure, Jennifer Kalczuk wrote.

Such policies vary from city to city.

Chicago, for example, changed how it handles such cases after Black teenager Laquan McDonald was shot 16 times by a white police officer in October 2014. In that case, it was prosecutors who released Officer Jason Van Dyke's name — 13 months later, when he was charged with murder and video for the shooting was also released.

In response to criticism of how the McDonald shooting was handled, the city made changes. While police still will not release an officer's name unless he's charged, the agency that reviews those shooting does so regardless. City policy also requires that video be released within 60 days.

Last year, within a month of two separate fatal shootings by police, including of a 13-year-old boy, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability released officers' names. Prosecutors have said the officers won't face charges.

Ephraim Eaddy, spokesman for the agency, said it has concluded that officers’ names cannot be held back because they are public servants.

If the release of the names of the Chicago officers involved in the two 2021 shootings seemed to come quickly, the name of the Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer who shot Jacob Blake several times in 2020 was made public in lightning speed.

Three days after that shooting, the Wisconsin Department of Justice issued a news release that included Officer Rusten Sheskey's name.

The decision came after the Kenosha Police Department handed the investigation over to the state’s Justice Department “for complete transparency,” said Kenosha police Lt. Joseph Nosalik.

Nosalik said he agreed with the decision. Had the department refused to release the name, Nosalik said he would have called to ask why.

“The public has a right to know ... and unless there’s a logical reason like it might put the officer’s safety and his family in jeopardy, I don’t see a reason why the name can’t be released,” he said.

In fact, he said, the Kenosha police moved to “extricate" Sheskey's family from their home after learning that they might be in danger, and suggested the same concern might be part of the reason why authorities in Grand Rapids have not released the officer’s name.

Crump, the Lyoyas' attorney, said having the officer's name would allow the family to find out more about him.

“We want to know his history,” Crump said last week. “I can guarantee you, they’re going to do everything in their power to try to learn the history of Patrick to assassinate his character."

_____

Find the AP's full coverage of the fatal police shooting of Patrick Lyoya: https://apnews.com/hub/patrick-lyoya

____

Williams reported from West Bloomfield, Michigan. Babwin reported from Chicago. Williams is a member of AP's Race and Ethnicity team.

Combined Shape Caption Civil rights attorney Ben Crump takes part in a press conference at the Renaissance Church of God in Christ Family Life Center in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Crump is representing the family of Patrick Lyoya, who was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids Police Department officer on April 4. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP) Credit: Cory Morse | MLive.com Credit: Cory Morse | MLive.com Combined Shape Caption Civil rights attorney Ben Crump takes part in a press conference at the Renaissance Church of God in Christ Family Life Center in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Crump is representing the family of Patrick Lyoya, who was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids Police Department officer on April 4. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP) Credit: Cory Morse | MLive.com Credit: Cory Morse | MLive.com

Combined Shape Caption From left, Dorothy Sewe consoles Patrick Lyoya's mother, Dorcas Lyoya, near Lyoya's father, Peter Lyoya, during a news conference at the Renaissance Church of God in Christ Family Life Center in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is representing the family of Patrick Lyoya, who was shot and killed by a GRPD officer on April 4. Sewe is a family friend and refugee from Kenya. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP) Credit: Cory Morse Credit: Cory Morse Combined Shape Caption From left, Dorothy Sewe consoles Patrick Lyoya's mother, Dorcas Lyoya, near Lyoya's father, Peter Lyoya, during a news conference at the Renaissance Church of God in Christ Family Life Center in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is representing the family of Patrick Lyoya, who was shot and killed by a GRPD officer on April 4. Sewe is a family friend and refugee from Kenya. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP) Credit: Cory Morse Credit: Cory Morse

Combined Shape Caption Patrick Lyoya's mother Dorcas Lyoya sheds tears during a news conference at the Renaissance Church of God in Christ Family Life Center in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is representing the family of Patrick Lyoya, who was shot and killed by a GRPD officer on April 4. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP) Credit: Cory Morse Credit: Cory Morse Combined Shape Caption Patrick Lyoya's mother Dorcas Lyoya sheds tears during a news conference at the Renaissance Church of God in Christ Family Life Center in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is representing the family of Patrick Lyoya, who was shot and killed by a GRPD officer on April 4. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP) Credit: Cory Morse Credit: Cory Morse

Combined Shape Caption Peter Lyoya holds up a picture of his son Patrick Lyoya, 26, in his home in Lansing, Mich., April 14, 2022. Patrick was face-down on the ground when he was fatally shot in the head by a Grand Rapids Police officer after resisting arrest on April 4, 2022. Grand Rapids police released four videos from different sources Wednesday, nine days after Patrick Lyoya was killed during a traffic stop. Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump and Lyoya's family are planning to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon. (AP Photo/Anna Nichols) Credit: Anna Nichols Credit: Anna Nichols Combined Shape Caption Peter Lyoya holds up a picture of his son Patrick Lyoya, 26, in his home in Lansing, Mich., April 14, 2022. Patrick was face-down on the ground when he was fatally shot in the head by a Grand Rapids Police officer after resisting arrest on April 4, 2022. Grand Rapids police released four videos from different sources Wednesday, nine days after Patrick Lyoya was killed during a traffic stop. Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump and Lyoya's family are planning to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon. (AP Photo/Anna Nichols) Credit: Anna Nichols Credit: Anna Nichols

Combined Shape Caption Protesters chant in front of police blocking an on ramp to Interstate 196 as they march through downtown Grand Rapids, Mich., on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Activists have held protests for four straight days since the release of a video showing 26-year-old Congolese immigrant Patrick Lyoya being shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer while resisting arrest during a traffic stop on April 4. (Daniel Shular/The Grand Rapids Press via AP) Credit: Daniel Shular Credit: Daniel Shular Combined Shape Caption Protesters chant in front of police blocking an on ramp to Interstate 196 as they march through downtown Grand Rapids, Mich., on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Activists have held protests for four straight days since the release of a video showing 26-year-old Congolese immigrant Patrick Lyoya being shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer while resisting arrest during a traffic stop on April 4. (Daniel Shular/The Grand Rapids Press via AP) Credit: Daniel Shular Credit: Daniel Shular

Combined Shape Caption Police officers look towards protesters from behind a barricade in front of the Van Andel Arena in downtown Grand Rapids, Mich., on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Activists have held protests for four straight days since the release of a video showing 26-year-old Congolese immigrant Patrick Lyoya being shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer while resisting arrest during a traffic stop on April 4. (Daniel Shular/The Grand Rapids Press via AP) Credit: Daniel Shular Credit: Daniel Shular Combined Shape Caption Police officers look towards protesters from behind a barricade in front of the Van Andel Arena in downtown Grand Rapids, Mich., on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Activists have held protests for four straight days since the release of a video showing 26-year-old Congolese immigrant Patrick Lyoya being shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer while resisting arrest during a traffic stop on April 4. (Daniel Shular/The Grand Rapids Press via AP) Credit: Daniel Shular Credit: Daniel Shular

Combined Shape Caption Protesters lock arms as they approach police lines during a march through downtown Grand Rapids, Mich., on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Activists have held protests for four straight days since the release of a video showing 26-year-old Congolese immigrant Patrick Lyoya being shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer while resisting arrest during a traffic stop on April 4. (Daniel Shular/The Grand Rapids Press via AP) Credit: Daniel Shular Credit: Daniel Shular Combined Shape Caption Protesters lock arms as they approach police lines during a march through downtown Grand Rapids, Mich., on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Activists have held protests for four straight days since the release of a video showing 26-year-old Congolese immigrant Patrick Lyoya being shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer while resisting arrest during a traffic stop on April 4. (Daniel Shular/The Grand Rapids Press via AP) Credit: Daniel Shular Credit: Daniel Shular

Combined Shape Caption A member of the Royal Black Panter Party speaks to police as protesters march through downtown Grand Rapids, Mich., on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Activists have held protests for four straight days since the release of a video showing 26-year-old Congolese immigrant Patrick Lyoya being shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer while resisting arrest during a traffic stop on April 4. (Daniel Shular/The Grand Rapids Press via AP) Credit: Daniel Shular Credit: Daniel Shular Combined Shape Caption A member of the Royal Black Panter Party speaks to police as protesters march through downtown Grand Rapids, Mich., on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Activists have held protests for four straight days since the release of a video showing 26-year-old Congolese immigrant Patrick Lyoya being shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer while resisting arrest during a traffic stop on April 4. (Daniel Shular/The Grand Rapids Press via AP) Credit: Daniel Shular Credit: Daniel Shular

Combined Shape Caption Protesters marched through downtown Grand Rapids, Mich., on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Activists have held protests for four straight days since the release of a video showing 26-year-old Congolese immigrant Patrick Lyoya being shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer while resisting arrest during a traffic stop on April 4. (Daniel Shular/The Grand Rapids Press via AP) Credit: Daniel Shular Credit: Daniel Shular Combined Shape Caption Protesters marched through downtown Grand Rapids, Mich., on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Activists have held protests for four straight days since the release of a video showing 26-year-old Congolese immigrant Patrick Lyoya being shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer while resisting arrest during a traffic stop on April 4. (Daniel Shular/The Grand Rapids Press via AP) Credit: Daniel Shular Credit: Daniel Shular