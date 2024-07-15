Columbia's soccer federation president and son among 27 arrested in chaos at Copa America final

Miami-Dade police detective Andre Martin confirmed to The Associated Press that both of them were detained Sunday after the event at Hard Rock Stadium, and charged. He did not disclosed the charges.

Arrest records showed Monday that Ramon Jamil Jesurun was booked on three counts of battery on an official Sunday.

Columbia's soccer federation didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from the AP.

It was a chaotic scene just hours before the scheduled 8 p.m. start of the championship match between the two South American countries: Fans forced their way in and jumped over security railings and ran past police officers and stadium attendants, some appearing hysterical as they searched for the people they arrived with.

There appeared to be significant damage to the venue as a result. Video and images posted to social media showed the shattered side railings of an escalator inside the stadium, with shoes, soda cans, reading glasses and articles of clothing left behind. Security railings at a checkpoint in the southwest entrance to the stadium were bent over as thousands of people, including crying children, pushed against them.

The department said over 800 law enforcement officers were at the event.

