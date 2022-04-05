Police: Man shot after running over worker, stabbing another

The suspect carjacked the 59-year-old construction worker's truck shortly before 3:30 a.m., police said. As the victim was walking to the office of the luxury apartment building west of downtown where he had been working, the suspect ran him over and then crashed into the lobby of the building, which is still under construction but is 30% occupied, police Chief Troy Finner said.

The construction worker, whose name police didn't release, died at the scene.