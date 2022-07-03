Police: Man shot was unarmed, officers feared he would fire

After the shooting, the officers who fired were kept apart from each other and watched, and arriving investigators walked them individually through the scene, Myett said.

“Each officer independent of each other related that they felt that Mr. Walker had turned and was motioning and moving into a firing position," he said.

Mylett said an officer firing at someone has to be “ready to explain why they did what they did, they need to be able to articulate what specific threats they were facing ... and they need to be held to account.” But he said he is withholding judgment on their actions until they give their statements, and he said the union president has told him that all are “fully cooperating” with the investigation.

Police said more than 60 wounds were found on the body but more investigation will be needed to determine exactly how many rounds the eight officers fired and how many times Walker was hit. Officers provided aid, and one can be heard saying he still had a pulse, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, Mylett said.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost vowed a “complete, fair and expert investigation" and cautioned that “body-worn camera footage is just one view of the whole picture – before drawing conclusions, the full review must take place.”

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard practice in such cases.

Walker’s family is calling for accountability but also for peace, their lawyers said after the city released the video of the shooting. One of the attorneys, Bobby DiCello, said police handcuffed him before trying to provide first aid.

“How it got to this with a pursuit is beyond me,” DiCello said, adding that Walker’s family doesn’t know why he fled from police. Walker was grieving the recent death of his fiancee, but his family had no indication of concern beyond that, DiCello said.

“He was sad, but he was getting through it,” DiCello said. He said he doesn’t know whether the ring found near the gun belonged to Walker.