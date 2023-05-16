Police officer opens fire at bus at girls' school in Pakistan, killing 1, injuring 5

The shooting happened in the Swat Valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Senior police official Nasir Satti said officer Alam Khan was immediately arrested. He said the shooting was not a militant attack.

Satti said officers were questioning Khan to determine what prompted him to fire at the bus as it was leaving the school that serves girls up to age 17. He said four students and a woman who was on the bus were injured in the shooting.