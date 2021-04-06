Police official: Chauvin was trained to defuse situations

Floyd’s treatment by the white officer was captured on widely seen bystander video that sparked protests around the U.S. that descended into violence in some cases.

Floyd, who had taken drugs, frantically struggled with officers who tried to put him in their squad car, saying he was claustrophobic. Prosecutors said Chauvin continued to kneel on Floyd's neck for 9 minutes, 29 seconds, after he was handcuffed behind his back and lying on his stomach, even though Floyd said 27 times that he could not breathe.

Chauvin’s lawyer, Eric Nelson, has argued that Chauvin “did exactly what he had been trained to do over his 19-year career” and that it was Floyd’s use of illegal drugs and his underlying health conditions — not the officer’s knee — that killed him.

Nelson has further argued that police at the scene were distracted by what they perceived as a growing and increasingly hostile crowd of onlookers.

Under questioning from Nelson, Yang testified that people watching an arrest may also be in crisis and that officers have to take in the situation around them as well.

Instead of protecting a fellow officer in what is sometimes called the "blue wall of silence," some of the most experienced members of the Minneapolis force – including the police chief and the head of the homicide division -- have taken the stand to openly condemn Chauvin's treatment of Floyd.

On Monday, Police Chief Medaria Arrondondo, who called Floyd's death "murder" soon after it happened, testified that Chauvin had clearly violated department policy on a number of counts and used excessive force.

Arrondondo said continuing to kneel on Floyd's neck once he was handcuffed behind his back and lying on his belly was "in no way, shape or form" part of department policy or training, "and it is certainly not part of our ethics or our values."

Arradondo, the city's first Black chief, fired Chauvin and three other officers the day after Floyd's death.

___

Find AP's full coverage of the death of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

___

Webber reported from Fenton, Mich.

In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and defendant, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, right, listen as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides in the trial of Chauvin, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this image from video, Minneapolis Police Lt. Johnny Mercil, a use of force trainer, testifies as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this image from video, prosecutor Steve Schleicher questions Minneapolis Police Crisis Intervention Coordinator Ker Yang as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson speaks as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill hears motions before the court Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this image from video, Assistant Minnesota Attorney General Matthew Frank speaks as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill hears motions before the court in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this image from video, Adrienne Cousins, public defender for Morries Hall, speaks as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill hears motions before the court Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Rodney Floyd, brother of George Floyd, enters the Hennepin County Government Center Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Minneapolis where testimony continues in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd during an arrest last May in Minneapolis. (Mark Vancleave/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Mark Vancleave Credit: Mark Vancleave

Rev. Al Sharpton joins representatives of the Floyd family at the Hennepin County Government Center, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Minneapolis where testimony continues in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd during an arrest last May in Minneapolis. (Mark Vancleave/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Mark Vancleave Credit: Mark Vancleave

Former New York Gov. David Paterson joins representatives of the Floyd family at the Hennepin County Government Center Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Minneapolis where testimony continues in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd during an arrest last May in Minneapolis. (Mark Vancleave/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Mark Vancleave Credit: Mark Vancleave

Rodney Floyd enters the Hennepin County Government Center, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Minneapolis where testimony continues in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd during an arrest last May in Minneapolis. (Mark Vancleave/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Mark Vancleave Credit: Mark Vancleave