Police: Overnight shooting in Ohio street kills 1 and wounds 24

Updated 34 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An early morning shooting on a street in Ohio killed one person and injured 24 others, some critically, police said.

Police said shots were reported early Sunday just after midnight in the city of Akron, where multiple victims struck by gunfire were reported. Local hospitals told emergency dispatchers soon afterward that people were arriving in their emergency departments with gunshot wounds.

Capt. Michael Miller, an Akron police public information officer, said Sunday morning that there were 25 total victims, including one who died. Some of the victims were in critical condition while others had injuries that were not life-threatening, he said.

No arrests were immediately reported. Police said the investigation is in its preliminary stages and asked anyone with information to call detectives.

WEWS-TV reported that a street party was happening in the area before the gunfire broke out, and an unnamed witness at the scene told the station that hundreds of people were enjoying themselves with everyone in white T-shirts and “women on top of vehicles dancing.”

The station reported that officers found dozens of bullet casings and one gun.

