Police: Podcaster and husband shot dead in Seattle-area home

Khodakaramrezaei befriended Sadeghi online in a chat room for Farsi speakers looking for jobs in the tech industry in late 2021 after listening to the woman’s podcasts. Lowe said the two met up in person last summer before the contacts escalated into harassing phone calls and threats in the fall.

Sadeghi wrote in her application for the protection order that Khodakaramrezaei threatened to show up at her home and set it on fire and left voicemails declaring that he wouldn’t stop unless “he killed himself or died.”

Sadeghi tried to cut off contact with Khodakaramrezaei but harassment continued so she contacted police in December and again in January after his actions intensified.

Lowe said that at one point the suspect contacted Sadeghi more than 100 times in a single day. He stressed that a restraining order only allows police to take action if someone violates the order, but it cannot protect the person if “someone is intent on causing them harm.”

Sadeghi was a software engineer who had previously worked at Promontory MortgagePath and studied in the University of Washington’s graduate programs, according to her LinkedIn profile. Nasiri had been working at Amazon since January 2022, and he said in a blog that when he was growing up in Iran he was ranked as one of the best singers in Tehran. The couple married in 2011 after moving to the U.S.