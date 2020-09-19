Police, protesters clash as London eyes tighter virus rules

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the city may impose some of the measures already in place elsewhere in the U.K. That may include curfews, earlier closing hours for pubs and banning household visits.

“I am extremely concerned by the latest evidence I’ve seen today from public health experts about the accelerating speed at which COVID-19 is now spreading here in London,” Khan said Friday. “It is increasingly likely that, in London, additional measures will soon be required to slow the spread of the virus."

The comments came as new daily coronavirus cases for Britain rose to 4,322, the highest since early May.

The latest official estimates released Friday also show that new infections and hospital admissions are doubling every seven to eight days in the U.K. A survey of randomly selected people — not including those in hospitals or nursing homes — estimated that almost 60,000 people in England had COVID-19 in the week of Sept.4, about 1 in 900 people.

Britain has Europe’s worst death toll in the pandemic with 41,821 confirmed virus-related deaths, but experts say all numbers undercount the true impact of the pandemic.

In a statement, British police said the protesters Saturday were “putting themselves and others at risk” and urged all those at the London rally to disperse immediately or risk arrest.

Police officers wearing face masks stand next to a "Resist and Act for Freedom" protest against a mandatory coronavirus vaccine, wearing masks, social distancing and a second lockdown, in Trafalgar Square, London, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

People take part in a "Resist and Act for Freedom" protest against a mandatory coronavirus vaccine, wearing masks, social distancing and a second lockdown, in Trafalgar Square, London, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

A protester holds up a placard as they take part in a "Resist and Act for Freedom" protest against a mandatory coronavirus vaccine, wearing masks, social distancing and a second lockdown, in Trafalgar Square, London, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

A protester holds up a placard in front of police officers during a "Resist and Act for Freedom" protest against a mandatory coronavirus vaccine, wearing masks, social distancing and a second lockdown, in Trafalgar Square, London, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

A person is tested for COVID-19 at a drive-through testing centre in a car park at Chessington World of Adventures, in Chessington, Greater London, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. England is preparing for more restrictions on gatherings and other activities in several areas of the country. There is growing speculation Britain may be sliding toward a lockdown in the coming weeks, partly because the testing regime is struggling to cope with higher demand. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

People sit outside on a street closed to traffic to try to reduce the spread of coronavirus so bars, cafes and restaurants can continue to stay open, in the Soho area of central London, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Fresh nationwide lockdown restrictions in England appear to be on the cards soon as the British government targeted more areas Friday in an attempt to suppress a sharp spike in new coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

People sit outside on tables setup to reduce the spread of coronavirus so bars, cafes and restaurants can continue to stay open, in the Chinatown area of central London, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Fresh nationwide lockdown restrictions in England appear to be on the cards soon as the British government targeted more areas Friday in an attempt to suppress a sharp spike in new coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

People sit and stand around the Anteros statue by the big advertising screens in the Piccadilly Circus area of central London, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Fresh nationwide lockdown restrictions in England appear to be on the cards soon as the British government targeted more areas Friday in an attempt to suppress a sharp spike in new coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

People sit outside on a street closed to traffic to try to reduce the spread of coronavirus so bars, cafes and restaurants can continue to stay open, in the Soho area of central London, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Fresh nationwide lockdown restrictions in England appear to be on the cards soon as the British government targeted more areas Friday in an attempt to suppress a sharp spike in new coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

People listen to an entertainer perform in Leicester Square, central London, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Fresh nationwide lockdown restrictions in England appear to be on the cards soon as the British government targeted more areas Friday in an attempt to suppress a sharp spike in new coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham