Police: Rapper OMB Peezy charged in music video shooting

OMB Peezy was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, news outlets reported.

The shooting happened on Feb. 21 at a scrap yard where rappers Roddy Ricch and 42 Dugg were filming a music video. Atlanta police said two men were wounded in the gunfire. Another man was injured at the scene but it's unclear whether he was shot.