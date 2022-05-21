Police report 2nd death from tornado in northern Michigan

More than 40 people were injured.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for the county, making further state resources available.
Gaylord Police Chief Frank Claeys said the immediate moments after the tornado were tough for first responders.
“We were searching in places where we knew the occupants. We were calling them out by name,” Claeys said. “It's a lot more personal when our officers know the people who live in those homes.”
Extreme spring winds are uncommon in the area because the Great Lakes suck energy out of storms, especially early in the season when the lakes are very cold, said Jim Keysor, a Gaylord-based meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
“Many kids and young adults would have never experienced any direct severe weather if they had lived in Gaylord their entire lives,” he said.
Caption
Jack Elliott inspects his 2017 Dodge Friday, May 20, 2022 in Gaylord, Mich., after a red pine crushed the vehicle during a tornado. A rare northern Michigan tornado tore through a small community on Friday, killing at least one person and injuring at least 23 others as it flipped vehicles, tore roofs from buildings and downed trees and power lines. (John Russell/Detroit News via AP)
Credit: John Russell
Caption
Jack Elliott inspects his 2017 Dodge Friday, May 20, 2022 in Gaylord, Mich., after a red pine crushed the vehicle during a tornado. A rare northern Michigan tornado tore through a small community on Friday, killing at least one person and injuring at least 23 others as it flipped vehicles, tore roofs from buildings and downed trees and power lines. (John Russell/Detroit News via AP)
Credit: John Russell
Credit: John Russell
Caption
Damage is seen at the home of Betty Wisniewski after a tornado came through the area in Gaylord, Mich., Friday, May 20, 2022. Wisniewski's son said she escaped unharmed. (AP Photo/John Flesher)
Credit: John Flesher
Caption
Damage is seen at the home of Betty Wisniewski after a tornado came through the area in Gaylord, Mich., Friday, May 20, 2022. Wisniewski's son said she escaped unharmed. (AP Photo/John Flesher)
Credit: John Flesher
Credit: John Flesher
Caption
Damage is seen at a home after a tornado came through the area in Gaylord, Mich., Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/John Flesher)
Credit: John Flesher
Caption
Damage is seen at a home after a tornado came through the area in Gaylord, Mich., Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/John Flesher)
Credit: John Flesher
Credit: John Flesher
Caption
A telephone pole and power lines are seen downed after a tornado came through the area in Gaylord, Mich., Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/John Flesher)
Credit: John Flesher
Caption
A telephone pole and power lines are seen downed after a tornado came through the area in Gaylord, Mich., Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/John Flesher)
Credit: John Flesher
Credit: John Flesher
Caption
Tornado damage is seen at a church in Gaylord, Mich., Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/John Flesher)
Credit: John Flesher
Caption
Tornado damage is seen at a church in Gaylord, Mich., Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/John Flesher)
Credit: John Flesher
Credit: John Flesher
Caption
In this photo provided by Angela Russ, severe weather damage is seen in Gaylord, Mich., just off the city’s 75 southbound 282 exit, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Angela Russ via AP)
Credit: Angela Russ
Caption
In this photo provided by Angela Russ, severe weather damage is seen in Gaylord, Mich., just off the city’s 75 southbound 282 exit, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Angela Russ via AP)
Credit: Angela Russ
Credit: Angela Russ
Caption
In this photo provided by Angela Russ, severe weather damage is seen in Gaylord, Mich., just off the city’s 75 southbound 282 exit, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Angela Russ via AP)
Credit: Angela Russ
Caption
In this photo provided by Angela Russ, severe weather damage is seen in Gaylord, Mich., just off the city’s 75 southbound 282 exit, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Angela Russ via AP)
Credit: Angela Russ
Credit: Angela Russ
Caption
This image provided by Steven Bischer, shows an upended vehicle following an apparent tornado, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Gaylord,Mich. (Steven Bischer via AP)
Credit: Steven Bischer
Caption
This image provided by Steven Bischer, shows an upended vehicle following an apparent tornado, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Gaylord,Mich. (Steven Bischer via AP)
Credit: Steven Bischer
Credit: Steven Bischer
Caption
This image provided by Steven Bischer, shows damage following an apparent tornado, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Gaylord, Mich. (Steven Bischer via AP)
Credit: Steven Bischer
Caption
This image provided by Steven Bischer, shows damage following an apparent tornado, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Gaylord, Mich. (Steven Bischer via AP)
Credit: Steven Bischer
Credit: Steven Bischer
Caption
This image provided by Steven Bischer, shows damage following an apparent tornado, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Gaylord, Mich. (Steven Bischer via AP)
Credit: Steven Bischer
Caption
This image provided by Steven Bischer, shows damage following an apparent tornado, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Gaylord, Mich. (Steven Bischer via AP)
Credit: Steven Bischer
Credit: Steven Bischer
Caption
This image provided by Steven Bischer, shows damage following an apparent tornado, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Gaylord, Mich. (Steven Bischer via AP)
Credit: Steven Bischer
Caption
This image provided by Steven Bischer, shows damage following an apparent tornado, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Gaylord, Mich. (Steven Bischer via AP)
Credit: Steven Bischer
Credit: Steven Bischer
Caption
In this photo provided by Angela Russ, severe weather damage is seen in Gaylord, Mich., just off the city’s 75 southbound 282 exit, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Angela Russ via AP)
Credit: Angela Russ
Caption
In this photo provided by Angela Russ, severe weather damage is seen in Gaylord, Mich., just off the city’s 75 southbound 282 exit, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Angela Russ via AP)
Credit: Angela Russ
Credit: Angela Russ
Caption
Jack Elliott stands beside his van that was struck by a tree during a tornado in Gaylord, Mich., Friday, May 20, 2022. Elliott was inside his house during the storm and was uninjured. (AP Photo/John Flesher)
Credit: John Flesher
Caption
Jack Elliott stands beside his van that was struck by a tree during a tornado in Gaylord, Mich., Friday, May 20, 2022. Elliott was inside his house during the storm and was uninjured. (AP Photo/John Flesher)
Credit: John Flesher
Credit: John Flesher