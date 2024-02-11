Police report possible shooting at Texas megachurch run by celebrity pastor Joel Osteen

Police in Houston say they are responding to a possible shooting at the megachurch run by pastor Joel Osteen
Nation & World
20 minutes ago
X

HOUSTON (AP) — Police in Texas said Sunday that they were responding to a possible shooting at the Houston megachurch run by prominent pastor Joel Osteen.

In a tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter, Lakewood Church said there was “an active situation involving shots fired” at the church.

“That is all the information we have at this time. Please pray for Lakewood and our community,” the church said.

Jodi Silva, a Houston police spokeswoman, said officers were responding to the church but she did not have any additional information.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet on X that it was “believed that a possible shooter is down, shot by one of our deputy’s on-scene.”

Witnesses told reporters that they heard multiple shots fired as the church’s 2 p.m. Spanish language service was set to begin.

In Other News
1
As Super Bowl approaches, game-time guacamole affected by fewer avocado...
2
Baby in Kansas City, Missouri, dies after her mother mistakenly put her...
3
Super Bowl Live Updates | Taylor Swift arrives at Allegiant Stadium
4
Former PM Alexander Stubb wins Finnish presidency, narrowly defeating...
5
Nigeria mourns a major bank CEO killed in California helicopter crash
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top