Police respond to shooting outside CIA headquarters

Authorities say a security incident outside CIA headquarters has led to a shooting
FILE - The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Headquarters, is seen from a commercial airliner as it files over the CIA campus in Langley, Va., July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

59 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — A security incident outside CIA headquarters early Thursday led to a shooting, authorities said.

Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department in Virginia responded to what they described as a “nonfatal” shooting at the agency’s headquarters in McLean around 4 a.m. to assist CIA police with traffic control.

The officers remained in the area “providing traffic support while the CIA conducts its investigation,” the department said.

The CIA declined to respond when asked about injuries sustained by security or the suspect or whether authorities have identified a motive for the incident.

“There was a security incident that law enforcement responded to outside CIA Headquarters,” the agency said in a statement. “Additional details will be made available as appropriate.”

The CIA's headquarters is in McLean, Virginia, a Washington suburb about 10 miles from downtown.

FILE - The seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA headquarters in Langley, Va., April 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

