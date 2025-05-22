Police respond to shooting outside CIA headquarters

The officers remained in the area “providing traffic support while the CIA conducts its investigation,” the department said.

The CIA declined to respond when asked about injuries sustained by security or the suspect or whether authorities have identified a motive for the incident.

“There was a security incident that law enforcement responded to outside CIA Headquarters,” the agency said in a statement. “Additional details will be made available as appropriate.”

The CIA's headquarters is in McLean, Virginia, a Washington suburb about 10 miles from downtown.