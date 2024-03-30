Police say multiple people are being held hostage in a Dutch town. They have evacuated nearby homes

Police said in a message on X, formerly Twitter, that “at the moment there is no indication of a terrorist motive.”

The hostages were being held in Cafe Petticoat, a popular bar and nightclub in Ede, according to an AP videographer at the scene.

Earlier, officers evacuated 150 homes near a central square, saying that there was a person in the area "who could be a danger to themself or others.”

Images from the scene in Ede, a rural market town 85 kilometers (53 miles) southeast of Amsterdam, showed police and firefighters on the streets in a cordoned-off area.

The municipality said that all shops in the center of Ede would remain closed.

