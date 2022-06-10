Police: Shooting suspect under guard, hurt trooper released

"He’s surviving,” he said. “I’m glad he’s alive, but it’s going to work on his nerves. I know that.”

Nelson Michael said he didn’t know why the gunman shot the victims.

“I’m not saying any more. I’m just glad my son’s alive, and I feel so bad for the families of the other ones,” he said.

The shooting suspect was identified as a 23-year-old man who lives in West Virginia, but the sheriff's office said his name wouldn't be released until charging documents are filed. Authorities declined to release a motive.

Mullendore said the suspect used a semiautomatic handgun, which was recovered after the shootout.

Messages left seeking comment from the company weren’t immediately returned.

Smithsburg, a community of nearly 3,000 people, is just west of the Camp David presidential retreat and about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of Baltimore. The manufacturing facility was in a sparsely populated area northeast of the town's center with a church, several businesses and farmland nearby.

