dayton-daily-news logo
X

Police: Student kills peer at South Carolina middle school

Law enforcement respond to a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, S.C., Thursday March 31, 2022. A student was shot and taken to the hospital Thursday at the South Carolina middle school, authorities said. The shooter, a minor, was taken into custody near Tanglewood Middle School not long after the shooting, Greenville County Sheriff’s Lt. Ryan Flood said in a statement. An initial statement issued by police indicated he was a student at the school. (Mike Ellis/The Greenville News via AP)

caption arrowCaption
Law enforcement respond to a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, S.C., Thursday March 31, 2022. A student was shot and taken to the hospital Thursday at the South Carolina middle school, authorities said. The shooter, a minor, was taken into custody near Tanglewood Middle School not long after the shooting, Greenville County Sheriff’s Lt. Ryan Flood said in a statement. An initial statement issued by police indicated he was a student at the school. (Mike Ellis/The Greenville News via AP)

Nation & World
8 minutes ago
Authorities say a 12-year-old student has been shot and killed by another 12-year-old student at a South Carolina middle school

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A 12-year-old student was shot and killed Thursday by another 12-year-old student inside their South Carolina middle school, authorities said.

The shooter was found hiding under a deck at a home not far from Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville about an hour after the shooting and was still armed, Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis said.

The boy is charged with murder, possession of a firearm at a school and possession of a weapon by someone under 18. He was taken to a juvenile prison in Columbia, Lewis said.

“He was hiding. He's a young man, probably didn't understand the consequences of what had just happened,” the sheriff said at a news conference. “I don't think he knew what to do, honestly, except for to leave the school.”

The boys knew each other, but the sheriff said investigators are still trying to figure out what led to the shooting in a front part of the school and how the boy got the gun.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

The family of the boy killed released a statement saying he was Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson and asking people to respect their privacy as they grieve.

“We are all devastated by today’s tragedy. We love Jamari dearly,” the family said in a statement released by community justice group Fighting Injustice Together.

A police officer at the school called in the shooting and requested emergency backup around 12:30 p.m. and more than 200 deputies and other law enforcement officers rushed to the school, Lewis said.

Helicopter footage from WYFF-TV showed dozens of officers walking around outside the school with more than two dozen buses lined up. Some students were slowly boarding the buses.

Everyone on campus, including teachers, were taken to a nearby church.

Greenville County Schools Superintendent Burke Royster said he doesn't have any idea how the gun ended up at school and a student killed.

“I'm not sure after a full and thorough law enforcement investigation anyone will really know what was going through the mind of that young person who took this rash act,” Royster said.

In Other News
1
Disputed school admissions policy OK'd pending appeal
2
US will require valves on new pipelines to prevent disasters
3
South Carolina's Aliyah Boston wins AP player of the year
4
Todd Bowles calls replacing Bruce Arians 'bittersweet'
5
Coach K builds Blue Devils into his final Final Four team
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top