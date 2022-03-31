Police: Student kills peer at South Carolina middle school

No one else was injured in the shooting.

The family of the boy killed released a statement saying he was Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson and asking people to respect their privacy as they grieve.

“We are all devastated by today’s tragedy. We love Jamari dearly,” the family said in a statement released by community justice group Fighting Injustice Together.

A police officer at the school called in the shooting and requested emergency backup around 12:30 p.m. and more than 200 deputies and other law enforcement officers rushed to the school, Lewis said.

Helicopter footage from WYFF-TV showed dozens of officers walking around outside the school with more than two dozen buses lined up. Some students were slowly boarding the buses.

Everyone on campus, including teachers, were taken to a nearby church.

Greenville County Schools Superintendent Burke Royster said he doesn't have any idea how the gun ended up at school and a student killed.

“I'm not sure after a full and thorough law enforcement investigation anyone will really know what was going through the mind of that young person who took this rash act,” Royster said.