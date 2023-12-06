Police: Suspect dead amid reports of multiple victims in shooting at University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Las Vegas police posted on X that a suspect “has been located and is deceased” about 40 minutes after the initial alert was posted.

“This is not a test,” the university wrote. “RUN-HIDE-FIGHT.”

An Associated Press reporter saw a team of SWAT officers with FBI insignia move as a group onto campus just before 1 p.m., soon after police reported the dead suspect.

University officials on social media urged anyone on campus to continue sheltering in place., saying: “This remains an active investigation.”

The shooting occurred in a city still scarred by one of the worst mass killings in U.S. history, the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting at the Mandalay Bay casino in Las Vegas, in which 60 were killed and hundreds more wounded. The UNLV campus is just over three miles from that location.

