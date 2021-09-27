Police swoop on Balkan cartel's European ‘cocaine pipeline’

Europol, the European Union’s police agency, said the cartel set up a “cocaine pipeline” from South America to Spain and other European countries. It was “flooding Europe with cocaine,” Europol said in a statement.

The coordinated international operation involved crime-fighting agencies from Spain, Germany, Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia and Colombia, according to Spanish police. The investigation also took police to Brazil, the Dominican Republic and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The smuggling gang was made up mostly of eastern Europeans, including what Europol said were two “high-value targets.”