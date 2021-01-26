Police: Terrorism didn't motivate fatal Oregon car attack

Police received a call Monday that a driver had hit a pedestrian, police spokesman Derek Carmon said.

Additional calls came in from people saying someone driving the same vehicle, a Honda Element, was striking other people and vehicles over a 15-block span, at times reaching speeds of 60 mph, Carmon said.

Nine other people who were hit, including pedestrians and cyclists, suffered minor injuries and were recovering, police said.

Larry Wolfe told The Oregonian/OregonLive that he had an appointment with the woman who was killed and saw her get hit by the car and scream. He was walking toward her when the car came back, hit her again, did a U-turn and dragged her along the pavement, he said. The driver eventually crashed and ran away before a group of people corralled him, Carmon said.

Wrecked vehicles are seen after a driver struck and injured at least five people over a 20-block stretch of Southeast Portland, Ore., before crashing and fleeing on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, according to witnesses. (Beth Nakamura/The Oregonian via AP) Credit: Beth Nakamura Credit: Beth Nakamura