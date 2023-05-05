Police video shows Idaho killings suspect in traffic stop

Kohberger, then a WSU graduate student living in Pullman, says he is unfamiliar with how to drive through crosswalks because he's from rural Pennsylvania and asks for further explanation.

“It never even occurred to me that was actually something wrong,” Kohberger said. “I’m just curious about the law. I don’t mean to disagree with anything."

Luengas notes in the video that Kohberger’s registration was current, with an expiration of Nov. 22, 2022. The officer eventually lets him go with a warning.

Kohberger, 28, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary in connection with the stabbing deaths in Moscow, Idaho.

The bodies of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found on Nov. 13, 2022, at a rental home across the street from the University of Idaho campus.

The slayings shocked the Idaho community and neighboring Pullman, Washington, where Kohberger was a graduate student studying criminology at Washington State University.

Kohberger remains in custody with a court hearing set for late June.