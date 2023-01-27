Police warn that Oregon torture suspect is using dating apps

Grants Pass police said Foster “is actively using online dating applications to contact unsuspecting individuals who may be lured into assisting with the suspect’s escape or potentially as additional victims."

Police offered a $2,500 reward on Friday for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of Foster, who is charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and assault in the attack on the Grants Pass woman.

Foster’s public defender in the Las Vegas case did not immediately respond to emails from The Associated Press seeking comment on Foster’s behalf.

Grants Pass Police Chief Warren Hensman told AP on Thursday that it is “extremely troubling” that Foster was out and able to prey on other women instead of still being behind bars for the Nevada crimes.

In 2019, before moving to Oregon, Foster held his then-girlfriend captive inside her Las Vegas apartment for two weeks. He initially was charged with five felonies, including assault and battery, and faced decades in prison upon conviction. But in August 2021, Foster reached a deal with Clark County prosecutors that allowed him to plead guilty to one felony count of battery and a misdemeanor count of battery constituting domestic violence.

A judge sentenced him to up to 2 1/2 years in a Nevada prison. The 729 days he had spent in jail awaiting trial were factored into his punishment, leaving Foster with fewer than 200 days to serve in state custody.

Foster’s girlfriend suffered seven broken ribs, two black eyes and injuries from being bound at the wrists and ankles with zip ties and duct tape during her two-week captivity, according to a Las Vegas police report.

The woman also told police she was forced to eat lye and was choked to the point of unconsciousness.

She escaped when Foster let her out of his sight during a trip together to a grocery store and gas station.

Court records show, Foster was out of custody at the time on a suspended jail sentence for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. He also was awaiting trial in another 2018 case involving domestic violence. But Foster’s plea deal with prosecutors in 2021 settled the domestic violence case, a copy of the agreement shows, and he was “sentenced to credit for time served.”

Police in Grants Pass, a town of some 40,000 in southwest Oregon, said Foster is believed to be armed and "extremely dangerous.”

“We are using every piece of technology available to locate this man,” said Hensman, the police chief.

Hensman said he didn't have time to think about how authorities in Nevada handled Foster’s crimes there.

“Whatever happened in the past,” he said, “we can talk about those situations later.”

Yamat reported from Las Vegas.