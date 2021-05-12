Police: Woman posed as student to promote Instagram page

Security officers tried to catch up with her again, but she didn't stop. They notified the office of a security threat on campus, police said.

An officer spotted her walking across the faculty parking lot and told her to stop. She continued walking, the report said.

Authorities tracked her down through her Instagram page and arrested her later Monday at her home in North North Miami Beach.

The school system will be conducting a thorough review of the incident, Miami-Dade County Public Schools spokesperson Jaquelyn Calzadilla told the Miami Herald. They will be looking into how she was able to sneak into the school and elude security several times.

Records did not list a lawyer for Francisquini.