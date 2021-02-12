Policeman gets suspended jail term over migrant child death

The police officer said he fired his weapon after the van swerved in the direction of the police car. The court said using a gun to puncture a tire was a disproportionate use of force that put the van’s passengers, as well as other road users, in danger.

Mawda’s death has become a symbol for many Belgians of the injustice that confronts migrants and refugees fleeing their homelands to seek a better life in Europe. On Friday, demonstrators gathered outside the courthouse to support Mawda’s family.

Earlier Friday, migration minister Sammy Mahdi told local broadcaster RTBF that Mawda’s parents have been granted permission to remain in Belgium indefinitely and would no longer need to annually renew a temporary residence permit.

Among those who supported the “Justice For Mawda” campaign on social media are musicians Peter Gabriel and Roger Waters and British director Ken Loach.