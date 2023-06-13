Polish broadcaster TVN says state regulator holding up license renewal

“TVN is the biggest and most popular news and entertainment channel in Poland. Renewing the license should be nothing more than a formality, and the process should be simple and efficient,” said Kieli, the president and managing director of Warner Bros. Discovery Poland.

“It is now six months since we filed for renewal. This is concerning after what we have experienced in the past with our news channel TVN24 and the recent attacks on our journalism.”

The delay in renewing the channel's license follows an attempt by the ruling conservative party, Law and Justice, to force the U.S. owner to give up its controlling share in the company with a controversial media bill. That 2021 bill sparked street protests and the president vetoed it.

Poland's broadcasting regulator also questioned the management structure of TVN24 in 2021 before eventually extending its license.

TVN provided the AP with Kieli's statement on Friday. The AP has tried since then to get comment by phone and email from the state broadcasting authority, but by Tuesday had not received a reply.