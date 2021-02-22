Polish historian with far-right past resigns from state job

“I have never been a Nazi. I apologize once again for the irresponsible gesture from several years ago and I consider it a mistake,” he said, describing his past behavior as “youthful bravado.”

A spokesman for his office said Greniuch, who is in his late 30s, was not available Monday to comment.

Officials close to both President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki had signaled that Greniuch should be dismissed.

“For the sake of the institution and image of Poland, there should be a change in the position of the head of the Institute of National Remembrance in Wroclaw,” Michal Dworczyk, a top aide to Morawiecki, said earlier Monday.

Outrage in Poland has grown as images have been published in the media of Greniuch making the stiff-armed solute in 2005 and wearing the T-shirt of the National Radical Camp, a far-right group that traces its roots to an anti-Semitic and openly fascist movement which existed before World War II.

Greniuch had already been posted to the head of the IPN office in the southwestern Polish city of Opole three years earlier.

In a 2019 radio interview, he said he had not cut himself off from his earlier views but had changed his behavior.

"When you have your dream job, you try to be a professional," he said.