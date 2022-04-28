Polish leader calls for Ukraine unity at Holocaust event

Duda, walking as Holocaust survivor Edward Mosberg held him by the arm, took part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Death Wall in Auschwitz, where prisoners were shot to death.

Later, during a ceremony at Birkenau, Duda spoke out against war, anti-Semitism and other forms of hatred, and paid tribute to Jewish victims of the Holocaust as well as the other victims of Nazi Germany, including Poles, Roma and Russians.

“We come here to show that while during World War II, Nazi Germany managed to wipe my country off the map, wipe it out and murder Poles, including Polish Jews, we will never again allow something like this to happen," he said.

"We are also here to show that there is absolutely no consent to the attempt to take freedom and kill the Ukrainian nation with impunity, as is happening today in the occupied territories of Ukraine," he said.

More than 1.1 million people were murdered by the Nazis and their henchmen in Auschwitz. Most who were killed were Jews, but the victims also included Poles, Roma, Soviet prisoners of war and others. In all, about 6 million European Jews died during the Holocaust. When the Soviets liberated the camp, they found about 7,000 survivors.

A woman holds Ukrainian flag at the Auschwitz Nazi concentration camp in Oswiecim, Poland, Thursday, April 28, 2022. Only eight survivors and some 2,500 young Jews and non-Jews are taking part in the annual march that is scaled down this year because of the war in neighboring Ukraine that is fighting Russia's invasion. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Poland's President Andrzej Duda, right, and Auschwitz Survivor from U.S. Mosberg Edward, attend the March of the Living annual observance that was not held for two years due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, in Oswiecim, Poland, Thursday, April 28, 2022. Only eight survivors and some 2,500 young Jews and non-Jews are taking part in the annual march that is scaled down this year because of the war in neighboring Ukraine that is fighting Russia's invasion. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

A man walks with Israeli flag at the Auschwitz Nazi concentration camp after the March of the Living annual observance that was not held for two years due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, in Oswiecim, Poland, Thursday, April 28, 2022. Only eight survivors and some 2,500 young Jews and non-Jews are taking part in the annual march that is scaled down this year because of the war in neighboring Ukraine that is fighting Russia's invasion. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Poland's President Andrzej Duda, centre, and Auschwitz Survivor from U.S. Mosberg Edward, attend the March of the Living annual observance that was not held for two years due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, in Oswiecim, Poland, Thursday, April 28, 2022. Only eight survivors and some 2,500 young Jews and non-Jews are taking part in the annual march that is scaled down this year because of the war in neighboring Ukraine that is fighting Russia's invasion. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Auschwitz Survivor from U.S. Mosberg Edward, left, and his granddaughter prepare for the March of the Living annual observance that was not held for two years due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, in Oswiecim, Poland, Thursday, April 28, 2022. Only eight survivors and some 2,500 young Jews and non-Jews are taking part in the annual march that is scaled down this year because of the war in neighboring Ukraine that is fighting Russia's invasion. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Young Jews carry Israeli flags during the March of the Living annual observance that was not held for two years due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, in Oswiecim, Poland, Thursday, April 28, 2022. Only eight survivors and some 2,500 young Jews and non-Jews are taking part in the annual march that is scaled down this year because of the war in neighboring Ukraine that is fighting Russia's invasion. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Auschwitz Survivor from U.S. Mosberg Edward speaks to media before the March of the Living annual observance that was not held for two years due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, in Oswiecim, Poland, Thursday, April 28, 2022. Only eight survivors and some 2,500 young Jews and non-Jews are taking part in the annual march that is scaled down this year because of the war in neighboring Ukraine that is fighting Russia's invasion. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Poland's President Andrzej Duda, centre, and Auschwitz Survivor from U.S. Mosberg Edward, attend the March of the Living annual observance that was not held for two years due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, in Oswiecim, Poland, Thursday, April 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Poland's President Andrzej Duda, right, and Auschwitz Survivor from U.S. Mosberg Edward, shake hands during the March of the Living annual observance that was not held for two years due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, in Oswiecim, Poland, Thursday, April 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Poland's President Andrzej Duda, centre, and Auschwitz Survivor from U.S. Mosberg Edward, attend the March of the Living annual observance that was not held for two years due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, in Oswiecim, Poland, Thursday, April 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

A man and a woman walk covered by Israeli flags at the Auschwitz Nazi concentration camp after the March of the Living annual observance that was not held for two years due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, in Oswiecim, Poland, Thursday, April 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

A man walks covered by Israeli flag at the Auschwitz Nazi concentration camp after the March of the Living annual observance that was not held for two years due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, in Oswiecim, Poland, Thursday, April 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Jewish people visit the Auschwitz Nazi concentration camp after the March of the Living annual observance that was not held for two years due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, in Oswiecim, Poland, Thursday, April 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Jewish people visit the Auschwitz Nazi concentration camp after the March of the Living annual observance that was not held for two years due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, in Oswiecim, Poland, Thursday, April 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Jewish people visit the Auschwitz Nazi concentration camp after the March of the Living annual observance that was not held for two years due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, in Oswiecim, Poland, Thursday, April 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)