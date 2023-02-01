Polish leader donates to Ukraine army to end defamation case

Sikorski then said that he believed “that the penalties for defamation should be severe but not ruinous.” He said if Kaczyński paid 50,000 zlotys to Ukraine's armed forces he would refrain from demanding an apology.

Kaczynski said in a statement on Tuesday that he had paid the money.

“Today Ukraine is fighting for its independence and freedom, but also for our security. We support it and we will support it. Since the payment to the support fund of the Ukrainian Armed Forces closes my controversial dispute with (Sikorski), I do so with satisfaction,” Kaczyński said in a statement published on Twitter.

Sikorski said he accepted that form of apology, adding “I'm glad we found a patriotic solution.”