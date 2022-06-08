Polish leader faces questions about timing of bond purchase

Morawiecki declared the bond purchase in an obligatory yearly financial report.

The government has refused requests by Polish media to provide details of the investments. Morawiecki, facing reporters' questions on Tuesday, said investing in state treasuries serves the good of the country.

But government spokesman Piotr Mueller acknowledged Tuesday that the bonds could offer some protection against inflation.

“Every citizen has the right to buy them. Bonds are constructed in such a way that you can use them to fight the effects of inflation,” Mueller said.

Morawiecki has blamed the high inflation on Russia's war against Ukraine, but economists note that other factors are also at play, including shortages and supply problems resulting from pandemic lockdowns.

The Polish central bank had insisted for many months last year — despite rising prices — that inflation would not be a problem before finally moving in the fall to raise interest rates. Meanwhile the Polish government has also cut taxes on fuel and energy and offered cash bonuses to give some relief to citizens, but not enough to offset the level of inflation.

The investments of Morawiecki and his family have come under scrutiny before.

His wife, Iwona, earned over 14 million zlotys ($3.5 million) for selling plots of land that the couple had bought for 700,000 zlotys in 2002 from the Catholic Church, according to the TVN broadcaster.