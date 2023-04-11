Polish leader heads to US to further strengthen defense ties

As Europe seeks to gain energy independence, Poland is also planning to build nuclear power plants, and has chosen the U.S. government and Westinghouse as its partners for its first plant.

Before departing Warsaw early Tuesday, Morawiecki told reporters at the airport that Polish-American relations “have not been so good for a long time, and perhaps they have never been so strong.”

Morawiecki's visit follows two visits to Poland by U.S. President Joe Biden since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

The prime minister said Poland’s alliance with the U.S. is “an absolute foundation of our security.”

“It is based on two pillars: economic and defense cooperation. I am going to the U.S. to strengthen both of these pillars,” he said.