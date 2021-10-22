Polish miners protest top EU court's order to shut mine

Clad in yellow vests emblazoned with “HANDS OFF TUROW,” blowing horns and waving white-and-red Solidarity trade union flags, the protesters shouted in front of the EU's Court of Justice that its rulings were unjustified and threatened Poland’s energy security.

The demonstrators chanted “We will not give Turow away" and left a protest letter at the court before marching to the Czech Embassy to protest Prague's role in the rulings.