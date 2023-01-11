Polish officials say WWII trove of Jewish objects rare find

Experts believe the package was hidden early on in the war.

The address at 23 Polnocna Street, where the objects were found, was just outside the perimeter of the Litzmannstadt Ghetto. The occupying Nazi Germans established the Jewish quarter in Lodz in February 1940, and until August 1944 and it held about 200,000 Jews from across Europe. Most of the inmates died there or in concentration camps.

The items will be handed over to the city’s Archaeology Museum.

A Municipal Investment Administration official, Małgorzata Loeffler, said the items and their history stir “emotion and deep thought about the fact that we are not alone, that we leave something behind.”