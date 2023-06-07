Polish prosecutors and ombudsman investigate death of pregnant woman in hospital

“Women in Poland have the right to feel safe and have the right to have confidence in those who are treating them,” said Marcelina Zawisza of the Left party.

"Doctors' two most basic responsibilities — to protect the life and health of their patients and to do them no harm in the case of pregnant women ... are constantly being violated," said another Left party lawmaker, Magdalena Biejat

Dorota's family said the doctors hadn't made them aware of the danger to the woman's life and this deprived them of the right to decide whether to save her through an abortion. They hired a lawyer who specializes in medical cases. The state official representing patients' interests also opened an investigation.

The hospital in Nowy Targ reported the case to the local prosecutor's office and pledged its full cooperation.