Polish protesters blame woman's death on new abortion law

She and the family issued a statement with more details on Monday, saying the woman was 30, died Sept. 22 at a hospital in Pszczyna in southern Poland, and left behind a husband and daughter.

They said the woman told family and friends in messages from the hospital that doctors were taking a “wait-and-see attitude” and not terminating the pregnancy immediately due to the restrictions on legal abortions.

The lawyer and the family said prosecutors in Katowice were investigating the case.

Jerzy Kwasniewski, president of Ordo Iuris, an ultraconservative Catholic group that had lobbied for the abortion restriction, warned that people should not jump to conclusions until the investigation takes place.

In theory, the woman should have been able to terminate the pregnancy if her life was at risk. But reproductive rights activists argue that restrictive abortion laws tend to make doctors fearful of terminating pregnancies even in legal cases.

“When the laws are very repressive and carry sanctions for doctors, they tend to interpret the law even more rigidly than the wording of the law to avoid taking personal risks,” said Irene Donadio with the International Planned Parenthood Federation.