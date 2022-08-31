Political crisis continues in Baghdad after bloody clashes

Al-Sadr's representative, who goes by the Twitter moniker Mohammed Saleh al-Iraqi, called on Iran to “rein in her camel” in Iraq — a reference to the Framework — or face the consequences. The strong language was unusual from al-Sadr's camp, indicating tensions are still simmering.

The statement came in response to an earlier plea from the Framework calling on the parliament to convene, a move al-Sadr's supporters prevented by storming the legislative assembly in July.

A funeral procession for four members of the Popular Mobilization Forces, a state-sanctioned umbrella of paramilitaries among which Iran-backed Shiite militias are the most powerful, was held in Baghdad. Key leaders from the Framework attended.

Iraq's Parliament Speaker Mohammed Halbousi declared three days of mourning for those killed in the clashes, according to a statement from his office.

Shop-owners in the capital's markets said they were relieved the army lifted the curfew, fearing a drawn-out conflict would have undermined their livelihoods. Many residents said they feared a return to clashes.