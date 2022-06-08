Political foes revel in Boris Johnson's woes in Parliament

Still, Conservative lawmakers dutifully cheered Johnson during a noisy Prime Minister’s Questions, while opponents relished the prime minister’s problems.

Opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said any Conservatives inclined to give Johnson another chance would be disappointed.

“They want him to change — but he can’t,” Starmer said.

Scottish National Party leader Ian Blackford called Johnson “a lame duck prime minister presiding over a divided party in a disunited kingdom.”

Blackford compared Johnson to comedy troupe Monty Python's character the Black Knight, who has his limbs lopped off in battle, all the while proclaiming “It's only a flesh wound!”

And Labour lawmaker Angela Eagle asked: “If 148 of his own backbenchers don’t trust him, why on Earth should the country?”

Johnson replied that “in a long political career so far, I have of course picked up political opponents all over the place.”

But he said “absolutely nothing and no one … is going to stop us getting on and delivering for the British people.”

While Conservative Party rules bar another no-confidence vote for 12 months, those rules can be changed by a handful of lawmakers who run a key Conservative committee. Johnson also faces a parliamentary ethics probe that could conclude he deliberately misled Parliament over “partygate” — which is traditionally a resigning offense.

With opinion polls giving Labour a lead nationally, Johnson will face more pressure if the Conservatives lose special elections later this month for two parliamentary districts where incumbent Tory lawmakers were forced out by sex scandals.

Combined Shape Caption Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly Prime Ministers' Questions session in parliament in London, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein

Combined Shape Caption Protesters calling for the removal of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, demonstrate outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein

Combined Shape Caption Protesters calling for the removal of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, demonstrate outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein