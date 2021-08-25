Pollock, Urías lead Dodgers past slumping Padres 5-2

In a bullpen game for San Diego — which is becoming more common with the starting rotation in disarray — middle reliever Pierce Johnson (3-3) got the start. After retiring the side in the first inning, Johnson gave up Smith's home run leading off the second.

Padres reliever Daniel Camarena, just called up from Triple-A EL Paso, gave up two runs in the seventh on three Dodgers hits. The big blow was a two-run single by Pollock with the bases loaded through the right side.

Los Angeles made it 5-0 in the eighth against Reiss Knehr. Trea Turner doubled, stole third and scored on a sacrifice fly by Justin Turner. Later in the inning, Corey Seager drove in Max Muncy with another sacrifice fly.

Jurickson Profar hit a two-run homer off Corey Knebel in the bottom half. Blake Treinen struck out Jake Cronenworth with two on to end the inning.

San Diego also put two runners on in the ninth before Kenley Jansen struck out Adam Frazier for his 28th save.

San Diego’s best chance to take the lead came in the fourth. With a runner aboard, Machado hit a towering drive to left field but Pollock timed his jump perfectly and caught it about a foot above the wall.

The Padres lead the 19-game season series 7-4, including a three-game sweep in late June at Petco Park. Los Angeles ended a four-game losing streak to San Diego, its longest since 2010. The Dodgers have won the season series for 10 consecutive years.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres RHP Yu Darvish threw his third bullpen since exiting an Aug. 12 start with lower back tightness. Darvish also took fielding practice afterward. “We’re getting close,” manager Jayce Tingler said. ... RHP Dinelson Lamet (right forearm inflammation) began a rehab stint with Class A Lake Elsinore. Lamet was nearing a mid-August return when he had a setback because of an infection in his hip.

UP NEXT

Dodgers RHP Walker Buehler (13-2, 2.11 ERA) faces LHP Blake Snell (6-5, 4.82) in the middle game of the series Wednesday night.

___

Caption Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias works against a San Diego Padres batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

Caption Los Angeles Dodgers' Will Smith, right, reacts with third base coach Dino Ebel after hitting a home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

Caption Los Angeles Dodgers' Will Smith watches his home run hit during the second inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

Caption San Diego Padres starting pitcher Pierce Johnson works against a Los Angeles Dodgers batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

Caption Los Angeles Dodgers' Will Smith hits a home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

Caption Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy reacts to flying out during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull