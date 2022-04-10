dayton-daily-news logo
X

Polls open in 1st round of France's presidential election

A French voter passes identification posters on his way to vote in the first round of the 2022 French presidential election, in Montreal, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)

caption arrowCaption
A French voter passes identification posters on his way to vote in the first round of the 2022 French presidential election, in Montreal, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)

Nation & World
24 minutes ago
Polls have opened across France for the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing one of 12 candidates

PARIS (AP) — Polls opened across France Sunday for the first round of the country’s presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing one of 12 candidates.

President Emmanuel Macron is seeking a second five-year term, with a strong challenge from the far right and seeking to counter nationwide voter apathy.

Polls opened at 8 a.m. Sunday and close at 7 p.m. (1700 GMT) in most places and at 8 p.m. in some larger cities.

Unless someone gets more than half of the nationwide vote, there will be a second and decisive round on Sunday, April 24.

Aside from Macron, far-right candidate Marine Le Pen and far-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon are among the prominent figures vying to take the presidential Elysee.

caption arrowCaption
A girl walks past presidential campaign posters at a school working as a polling station for French citizens who living in Chile to vote one day ahead of France's general elections in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

Credit: Esteban Felix

A girl walks past presidential campaign posters at a school working as a polling station for French citizens who living in Chile to vote one day ahead of France's general elections in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

Credit: Esteban Felix

caption arrowCaption
A girl walks past presidential campaign posters at a school working as a polling station for French citizens who living in Chile to vote one day ahead of France's general elections in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

Credit: Esteban Felix

Credit: Esteban Felix

caption arrowCaption
A volunteer election observer for far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon's La France Insoumise party participates in a workshop the day before elections in Marseille, southern France, Saturday, April 9, 2022. President Emmanuel Macron said Friday he has no fear of losing France's presidential election, despite far-right rival Marine Le Pen narrowing the gap in opinion polls days before the first-round vote. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

A volunteer election observer for far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon's La France Insoumise party participates in a workshop the day before elections in Marseille, southern France, Saturday, April 9, 2022. President Emmanuel Macron said Friday he has no fear of losing France's presidential election, despite far-right rival Marine Le Pen narrowing the gap in opinion polls days before the first-round vote. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

caption arrowCaption
A volunteer election observer for far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon's La France Insoumise party participates in a workshop the day before elections in Marseille, southern France, Saturday, April 9, 2022. President Emmanuel Macron said Friday he has no fear of losing France's presidential election, despite far-right rival Marine Le Pen narrowing the gap in opinion polls days before the first-round vote. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

Credit: Daniel Cole

In Other News
1
Volkanovski mauls Korean Zombie to retain belt at UFC 273
2
Zelenskyy: Russian aggression not limited to Ukraine alone
3
Pakistan's embattled PM ousted in no-confidence vote
4
The AP Interview: Zelenskyy seeks peace despite atrocities
5
Martinsville: Byron races to NASCAR Cup-leading 2nd victory
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top