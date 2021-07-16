Pompeo: Afghan fight against Taliban 'a matter of will'

Thousands of Afghans have fled the country in recent days as Taliban forces have surged through northern Afghanistan. In an interview with the Associated Press, Pompeo said he is confident Afghan forces can repel the Taliban, but it's "a matter of will."

“I saw on TV the other day, I saw some 22, 23-year-old Afghan males say, 'It's really dangerous here, I want to get out,'" the former secretary of state said. “What those Afghans should have been saying is it’s really dangerous here, give me an M16.”