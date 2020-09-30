Pompeo urges Vatican to condemn human rights abuses in China

“The question of protecting religious freedom so as to allow the local Catholic Church to exercise its mission remains an indispensable part of the scope and activity of the Holy See,” Gallagher said, criticizing “ideological” threats to religious freedom, such as legislation in some Western nations that redefines traditional concepts of gender.

In his remarks, Pompeo echoed the Trump administration’s harsh criticism of Beijing, which increased after the coronavirus was first detected in China, and as the U.S. Nov. 3 presidential election neared.

“Nowhere is religious freedom under assault more than in China,” Pompeo said, accusing the ruling Communist Party of working “day and night to snuff out the lamp of freedom, especially religious freedom, on a horrifying scale.”

Quoting St. John Paul II, retired Pope Benedict XVI and Pope Francis, Pompeo urged a greater commitment from faith leaders to stand up for all religious believers.

“To be a church ‘permanently in a state of mission’ has many meanings. Surely one of them is to be a church permanently in defense of basic human rights,” he said, quoting a phrase Francis commonly uses.

In his essay published in the conservative magazine “First Things,” Pompeo said the Vatican-China accord hadn’t shielded Catholics from China’s religious crackdown and suggested that the Vatican had compromised its moral authority by signing it.

“We want every institution to use their power. I happen to think that churches, and the Catholic Church included, have enormous capacity,” Pompeo said Wednesday in defending the essay. “They have historically stood with oppressed peoples all around the world.”

The Vatican has defended its accord with China, saying it was purely an ecclesial matter about bishop nominations and was not a political or diplomatic agreement. The Vatican has said the agreement had borne “limited” but positive fruit and was worth extending for another determined period of time.

Critics, including the retired Hong Kong archbishop, have said the Vatican sold out China's underground Catholics, who for decades remained loyal to Rome, often at great personal cost. More sympathetic China watchers say at most the agreement has prevented an irrevocable schism in China by creating a mechanism through which bishops can be named through a process of dialogue.

Asked Wednesday how the Holy See received Pompeo’s essay, Gallagher told reporters: “It was received critically.”

He also said the proximity of Pompeo’s visit to the U.S. election, was “one of the reasons why the Holy Father is not receiving the secretary of state.”

Pompeo, who met with the pope last year when he spoke at a similar conference, instead will meet Thursday with Gallagher and Parolin at the Vatican.

After the conference, Pompeo met with Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte, the first Group of Seven leader to sign onto China’s infrastructure-building Belt and Road initiative. Conte said at the time of Italy’s 2019 signing, which was done over U.S. objections, that it would not put into question Italy’s trans-Atlantic partnerships.

A State Department deputy spokesperson, Cale Brown, said Pompeo raised the issue during his meeting with Conte, and noted the “risks” of doing business with China.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers his speech during the "Advancing and Defending International Religious Freedom Through Diplomacy" symposium, in Rome, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. (Guglielmo Mangiapane/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Guglielmo Mangiapane Credit: Guglielmo Mangiapane

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers his speech during the "Advancing and Defending International Religious Freedom Through Diplomacy" symposium, in Rome, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. (Guglielmo Mangiapane/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Guglielmo Mangiapane Credit: Guglielmo Mangiapane

Vatican Secretary for Relations with States Archbishop Paul Gallagher delivers his speech during the "Advancing and Defending International Religious Freedom Through Diplomacy" symposium, in Rome, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. (Guglielmo Mangiapane/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Guglielmo Mangiapane Credit: Guglielmo Mangiapane

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers his speech during the "Advancing and Defending International Religious Freedom Through Diplomacy" symposium, in Rome, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. (Guglielmo Mangiapane/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Guglielmo Mangiapane Credit: Guglielmo Mangiapane

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers his speech during the "Advancing and Defending International Religious Freedom Through Diplomacy" symposium, in Rome, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. (Guglielmo Mangiapane/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Guglielmo Mangiapane Credit: Guglielmo Mangiapane

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, bumps elbows with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio in Rome, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Pompeo is in Italy as part of his six-day trip to Southern Europe. (Guglielmo Mangiapane/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Guglielmo Mangiapane Credit: Guglielmo Mangiapane

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, speaks at a joint news conference with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio in Rome, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Pompeo is in Italy as part of his six-day trip to Southern Europe. (Guglielmo Mangiapane/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Guglielmo Mangiapane Credit: Guglielmo Mangiapane

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo adjusts his face mask prior to a joint news conference with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio in Rome, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Pompeo is in Italy as part of his six-day trip to Southern Europe. (Guglielmo Mangiapane/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Guglielmo Mangiapane Credit: Guglielmo Mangiapane

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers his speech during the "Advancing and Defending International Religious Freedom Through Diplomacy" symposium, in Rome, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. (Guglielmo Mangiapane/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Guglielmo Mangiapane Credit: Guglielmo Mangiapane

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, and Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte wear a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as they greet each other on the occasion of their meeting at Chigi Palace, in Rome, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. (Guglielmo Mangiapane/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Guglielmo Mangiapane Credit: Guglielmo Mangiapane