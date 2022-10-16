Poole ready to chase another championship alongside Green

“We're here to play basketball, and our teammates and the coaching staff and the organization, everybody, knows what it takes to win,” Poole said.

One of those teammates who will be with Poole for the near future is Andrew Wiggins, who also signed a four-year contract extension beginning for the 2023-24 campaign. Golden State hosts the Lakers on Tuesday night to open the season.

“Obviously this is life-changing for Jordan and his family,” coach Steve Kerr said of Poole, who toiled through the G League as a rookie in the pandemic-interrupted season of 2019-20. “Pretty remarkable. You’re right, I never would have guessed it. His rookie year, he was lost, quite frankly. Most rookies are.”

Poole said he knew the time immediately after returning from two exhibition wins against the Wizards in Japan would be all about getting this deal done.

“No, the Draymond incident didn’t have any impact on how we moved through these things, these had been on-going discussions,” general manager Bob Myers said.

Before the fight, Green had said he didn't expect his own extension before the season. He and Myers spoke Sunday.

“Draymond's in a great spot. He's got a player option. It's a great position for a player to be in. You control your own destiny," Myers said. "I think he's excited about the year and he wants to win another championship. He sees the opportunity in front of him. I talked to him this morning, I don't sense any issues there or any problems with that. I imagine he's going to have a fantastic year, I actually think he will have a great year, he's got a lot on the line. Usually when Draymond has a lot on the line he performs.”

Kerr will call on Poole to play better defense with the hopes of using him up to 32 minutes a game off the bench.

Poole has emerged as a talented scoring threat. He had 30 and 29 points, respectively, in his first two career playoff games last spring against Denver, just missing a chance to become the first Warriors player ever to score 30 in his first two playoff games.

Poole and Wiggins quickly became close once Wiggins arrived in a trade from the Timberwolves in February 2020. They both knew these big paydays were coming, even if Myers wasn't sure they'd both get done.

"It wouldn’t have been as special if we didn’t win a championship,” said Poole, who credited his “mental toughness” and faith for overcoming any obstacle that comes his way.

“It’s a blessing, I’m happy for him,” Wiggins said. “It's a joy. ... I'm happy here. We have a chance to do something special.”

