Pope adds Slovakia trip to Hungary visit in September

Details of the trip will be unveiled at a later date, the Vatican said. Spokesman Matteo Bruni said Francis had been invited by both the civil authorities and bishops of both countries.

“I thank from my heart all those who are preparing this trip, and I pray for them,” Francis said. “Let us all pray for this trip and for the persons who are working to organize it.”

Slovakia's foreign minister, Ivan Korcok, said the trip is a “great honor for Slovakia.”

The nation's president, Zuzana Caputova, invited the pope when she visited the Vatican in December.

"I believe that the presence of Pope Francis will be for all of us a message of reconciliation and hope in these difficult times,” Caputova said.

The last papal visit to the country was made in 2003 by Pope John Paul II.

Karel Janicek contributed to this report from Prague.

